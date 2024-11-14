From $50 to $500: The 26 Best Fashion Gifts For Every Budget

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Whether you’re buying fashion presents for your entire extended family or just your nearest and dearest, you likely have a holiday shopping budget. Keeping that in mind, we sourced style-minded gifts for every price range. From a $30 bag charm (a big fashion trend!) to $300+ silk sleepwear, these fashion gift ideas will delight any fashion-loving recipient regardless of the number on the tag.
We’ve included a range of chic accessories (see: trendy sneakers and statement earrings) and winter clothing (including pieces from some of this fall’s most exciting designer collaborations), as well as unexpected, fashion-forward homeware (like coffee table books and quirky vases).
So whether you’re looking for under-$50 gifts for all your friends and coworkers or to splurge on a luxury gift for that special someone, start shopping and ticking people off your list here.
Fashion Gifts Under $50
If you’ve been searching for luxe gifts that only look expensive, we’ve got you covered. From statement earrings and jelly shoes that check off 2024’s biggest trend list to stylish home goods, like printed cups from Farm Rio’s newly launched homeware drop and Tecovas cowboy boot ornaments (made from the same material that the brand uses for its cowboy boots), there is something for everyone's aesthetic. Hoping to elevate your giftee’s everyday accessories and tech? Then cart up a bag charm (or several for a stacked moment) or a phone case in a trendy cow print.
Fashion Gifts Under $150
With a slightly broader budget (yes, we found top-notch under-$100 finds, too), you can snag a pair of ever-popular Adidas Sambas sneakers or a limited-edition Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew hat. You can also explore higher-quality jewelry styles and premium sweatshirts. For the fashion-obsessed, expand their “Little Book Of” series with a new book addition. And if you want something more tongue-in-cheek for your most in-the-know giftee, consider an heirloom tomato-scented candle that nods to the viral 2024 Loewe tomato moment.
Fashion Gifts Under $350
As you raise your price range, the range of products rises, too. Help your giftee explore the popular barn jacket trend or get them feeling cozy in a chic cardigan this winter. And rather than clutch their pearls over receiving an underwhelming present, your giftee will love a vase that’s being clutched by pearls, instead.
We’ve also curated accessories like statement belts, leather watches, silk headbands, and furry scarves from fashion insider-approved brands.
Fashion Gifts Under $500
For that special someone in your life, there are endless possibilities of splurge-worthy luxury gifts. Coming under $500, our top picks include statement handbags and celebrity-approved sunglasses. But if a Gucci bag is out of budget, consider gifting them a Gucci perfume that can also double as home décor. And if a stainless steel watch is also out of range, a sterling silver bangle is a trendy alternative.