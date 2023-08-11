6 Fall Jacket & Boot Pairings To Get You Excited For Cold(er) Weather

ADVERTISEMENT
From classic autumn outerwear like leather jackets and blazers to quintessential fall boots like the cowboy and Chelsea variety, we're looking ahead to cozy season — and the better-together outfit pairings that come along with it. Ahead, six star outfit combos to get the fashion inspiration juices flowing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.