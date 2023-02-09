12 Denim Maxi Skirts To Boldly Take On the Nostalgic Trend

Say goodbye to Miu Miu’s ultra micro miniskirts and say hello (again) to maxi skirts. The much more versatile and wearable style has arrived in full force — denim maxi skirts were all over the spring and summer 2023 runways, from Burberry to Balenciaga to Brandon Maxwell. The trend takes a nostalgic ‘90s and Y2K approach, rethinking iconic looks from stars like Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston. We've also seen the statement-making trend on streetwear trailblazers like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Julia Fox, and Jennifer Lopez.
This maxi cut is in line with other retro-inspired 2023 trends, like the resurgence of flared jeans, cargo skirts, and grunge style. While a floor-grazing denim skirt may seem like a faddish throwaway piece, it has the potential to be the unsung hero of your wardrobe. Why? Because it’s the perfect transitional and multi-season clothing piece. Dress it down with a leather jacket and sneakers, or dress it up with a turtleneck and kitten heels. Wear it in the winter with lots of layers, or wear it in the summer with a crop top. The possibilities are endless, and with so many brands taking on the trend, you’re bound to find an option that speaks to your personal style.
Read on to find a mix of denim maxi skirts (and some midi skirts) with classic cuts, unique details, and the current obsession: front slits.
