How To Have The Best Bath Of Your Life

There's only one reason to post a photo of a body of water — be it an ocean at sunset, a pool full of unicorn floats, or a bubbling bathtub — and that is to show that you are relaxing better than everyone else. (What doesn't convey that you're having the most well-deserved and stylish pamper sesh of all time? Black grout between tiles, murky water, Summer's Eve wash in the corner...)
Ahead, the products you need to convince your friends you're soaking in a tub far fancier than the one in your pre-war studio. As for faking that infinity pool shot on a tropical island, you're on your own.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.