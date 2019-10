Upgrade Your Party Dress With This Menswear-Inspired Trend

When you find yourself facing the fashionable conundrum of wanting to channel the fierceness of a power suit without looking like you're on the job, there's one particular item that doesn't require its wearer to choose. The blazer dress combines the sleek and sculptural silhouette of a menswear-inspired jacket with the femininity of minidress for a modern and versatile take on a going-out look. Yes, you can absolutely wear a pantsuit as eveningwear à la Miley Cyrus at the Grammys , but if the vibe you're going for is more Meghan Markle at the theater , you'll need a little less pant and a lot of leg to ace the look.