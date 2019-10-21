Upgrade Your Party Dress With This Menswear-Inspired Trend

When you find yourself facing the fashionable conundrum of wanting to channel the fierceness of a power suit without looking like you're on the job, there's one particular item that doesn't require its wearer to choose. The blazer dress combines the sleek and sculptural silhouette of a menswear-inspired jacket with the femininity of minidress for a modern and versatile take on a going-out look. Yes, you can absolutely wear a pantsuit as eveningwear à la Miley Cyrus at the Grammys, but if the vibe you're going for is more Meghan Markle at the theater, you'll need a little less pant and a lot of leg to ace the look.
While a black double-breasted style is the most popular iteration of the blazer dress trend — a staple piece within the style arsenal of designers like Balmain's Olivier Rousteing — there's plenty of room to experiment with design details like the collar, lapels, and fit. The classic suit jacket itself may be adored for its timeless simplicity, but as a party frock, you get to have some fun. For example, sleeves can be puffed as an ode to the '80s, fabric can be reimagined for more of a cocktail hour-ready feel (think sequins or velvet), and buttons can be bejeweled for a charming touch of fun.
Ahead, find a range of options to suit your power dressing needs, including belted waists, plenty of plaid, and asymmetrical tailoring for a unique blazer dress to instantly upgrade your wardrobe.
