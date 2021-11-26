These Black Fridays Tech Sales Are Smart (And Getting Smarter)

Best Apple Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
33% off Theragun Pro on Therabody
Up to $100 off Theragun on Verishop
$100 off Theragun Elite on Best Buy
$25 off Theragun Mini on Therabody
Best Laptop Black Friday Deals
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your laptop — especially with deals like Dell's limited-quantity flash sales, dropping daily at 11 a.m. EST. If you're more of an Apple fan, B&H Photo has you covered with discounts on MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and more.
Top Deals:
$500 off Samsung Galaxy Book Pro on Best Buy
13% off HP Chromebook 14 on Amazon
$150 off Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro on B&H Photo
$149 off Apple 13" MacBook Air on Amazon
$400 off Dell's Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop (+ free shipping)
Best Fitness Tech Black Friday Deals
Top Deals:
$500 off The Mirror package (plus free delivery — a $750 value — through November 29)
$500 off Tempo Studio fitness packages
$250 off Tonal fitness equipment (plus membership and installation)
25% off Echelon Fitness equipment with select memberships
Best Smart Home Device Black Friday Deals
There are many reasons to buy smart home products: They can help you conserve energy, clean your house, and generally make your life a little easier. If you're looking to ease into a more intelligent home, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond have some unmissable deals, including Google Homes at nearly half-price.
Top Deals:
40% off Amazon Echo 4th Generation (plus six free months of Amazon Music)
50% off Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation
50% off Google Nest Hub 2 at Bed Bath & Beyond
49% off Google Nest Mini at Bed Bath & Beyond
Best Dyson Black Friday Deals
Dyson's beloved cordless vacuums are sleek, stylish, and easy to maneuver. For a limited time, the brand is hooking you up with products up to $120 off, and throwing in some free tools with every major purchase. You have until November 27 to take advantage of this offer, so jump in as soon as you can.
Top Deals:
$100 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal (plus free tools worth $75)
$50 off Dyson V8 Absolute (plus free tools worth $75)
$100 off Dyson Outsize Absolute+ (plus free tools worth $75)
$94 off Dyson V11 Torque Drive (plus free shipping) at Nordstrom Rack
Best Bluetooth Speaker Black Friday Deals
Whether you're looking for a full-fledged speaker system or something smaller and more portable, Amazon and JBL have you covered with incredible deals on the highest-quality bluetooth speakers.
Top Deals:
$84 Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker with code WS7DQ8CHFP
23% off Bose Home Speaker with Alexa on Amazon
$100 off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Speaker on Best Buy
64% off Studio 580 Floorstanding Loudspeaker on JBL
Best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday Deals
Historically, toothbrushes haven't always been a fun, go-to Black Friday buy. But buzzy models like Quip and Colgate's Hum are upping the toothbrush’s curb appeal and offering bundles on their bestselling products this holiday season. With just one click, your teeth will have everything they need, from an electric brush to a reusable floss pick to anticavity toothpaste.
Top Deals:
40% off Quip's Smart Start Bundle (plus free shipping)
50% off Oral-B Genius X Limited Bundle on Amazon
40% off Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Up to 35% off Colgate Hum brush kits (until Dec. 31)
Best Smart Garden Black Friday Deals
You don't need outdoor space to grow your own veggies. With smart gardens, you can plant, harvest, and enjoy your own herbs, greens, and other edibles, and use your phone to stay on top of watering and caring for your green friends. We scoured the internet for deals on the top-rated smart garden systems, and found several ways to save hundreds this weekend.
Top Deals:
$245 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Basic
$145 off AeroGarden's Farm 24Plus on Amazon (plus a salad bar seed kit!)
20% off Lettuce Grow's FarmStand (plus nutrients and supplies)
40% off the Smart Garden 3 on Click and Grow
Best Smart Watch Black Friday Deals
If you're often on the go, chances are, you've at least considered a smartwatch. You can track your steps and fitness habits! You can take calls without reaching for your phone! You can monitor your heart rate! And in honor of Black Friday, you can snag the best of the best smartwatches out there for 20% off.
Top Deals:
$130 off Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch on Amazon
21% off Apple Watch SE on Amazon
20% off Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch