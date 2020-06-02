The Best Bike Locks For Securing Your New Ride

Biking has a lot of benefits: It's an environmentally friendly and adventurous way to get active while spending more time outside — and, these days, it's a preferred alternative to public transportation for people who don't (or can't) drive. But, it also has its downsides: Bikes are frequent targets of theft. So, if you can't store your ride inside, you're going to want to figure out a way to properly secure and protect it: aka lock it up.
Luckily, there's no shortage of super-secure lock options out there — including everything from budget-friendly U-lock buys to master-combination locks and even wearable chain styles. Whichever you pick, however, a few rules apply: Lock your bike to something stationary (like a bike rack, street sign, or metal fence) so that it can't be lifted or easily moved. Experts advise securing your bike by most valuable to least valuable, starting with the frame, then the back tire, then the front tire. Keeping your lock off the ground also makes it harder for any would-be bike-jackers to cut through the locks.
Ahead, we've rounded up nine top-rated lock options that commuters swear by for keeping their bikes safe and sound. Scroll on to find the style that's right for you and your ride.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.