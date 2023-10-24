The Best Weekender Bags On Amazon, According To Picky Travelers

If you have scrolled through TikTok in recent months, you likely came across a deluge of viral weekender bag content, with creators peddling carry-alls for unbelievably cheap prices. Although the popularity of these TikToks might be the result of the algorithm pushing more in-app purchases — and most of those travel bags look a bit flimsy, if we're being honest — it got our shopping senses tingling to hunt down the best weekenders on the market. When it comes to travel accessories that are well-designed and won't break the budget, Amazon is our go-to platform that never disappoints.
Using a mix between our own boots-on-the-ground intel and poring over Amazon reviews, we're bringing you the best weekender bags to invest your Amazon budget in. Read ahead for our edit of carry-on bags that will help you go the distance.
Best Amazon Weekender Bag For Spirit Airlines
Traveling on a budget airline? This trusty duffel bag is a certified boarding essential since it sits neatly within the sizing guidelines for personal items for airlines like Spirit and Frontier. You can stuff it to the brim, thanks to the sturdy material and rectangular shape, while still being able to slot it under your seat. With all the baggage fees you'll save, the under-$10 price tag feels like an unreal bargain.
Bestselling Travel Duffel Bag
The numbers don't lie: Out of nearly 30,000 people that have purchased and rated this bag, nearly 85% gave it a glowing 5-star review. Shoppers love the water-resistant material, buttery-smooth zippers, and the fashionable design that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Bonus points for the matching toiletry case that can also be turned into a belt bag with the crossbody strap attached. It's not hard to see why the overnight bag has earned No. 1 status in its respective category.
Best Weekender Bag With A Shoe Compartment
Keep your dirty laundry and spare change of shoes separate from the rest of your belongings with this sleek travel tote, which comes with a shoe compartment at the bottom. There are many features that will help you pack swiftly and neatly, including pockets on each interior panel, a laptop sleeve, and a wide opening. We love the narrow and tall bag shape (which still leaves plenty of room to pack) that's perfectly designed to fit above a carry-on suitcase. Slip the bag on the luggage handle using the trolley sleeve to make it extra secure.
Best Waterproof Weekender Bag
I tried out this TikTok-viral Etronik weekender bag a while back, and it remains my top recommendation for travelers who tend to overpack. It's super-generous in terms of internal volume and comes with a shoe compartment that can accommodate at least four pairs of shoes (by my own count). There are also two side slots for water bottles and a perfectly sized toiletry bag that I use all the time. Both the outer lining and the insides are made of waterproof materials, so you wouldn't have to worry about it getting ruined by leakages.
Best Weekender Bag With Lots Of Pockets
Bagsmart is one of our beloved brands for sourcing packing cubes, and its line weekender bags are nothing to scoff at. We are particularly drawn to this design that's lined with spacious pockets on the outside for slipping in books, tablets, plane tickets, and anything else. The internal laptop pocket also can accommodate screens up to 15.6 inches wide.
Best Weekender Bag For Gifting
If you're stressing about what travel gifts to get the jet-setter in your life, this duffel bag should be a top contender. The sleek leather handles and luggage tag make this look high end — without the hefty price — and the rest of the bag is constructed in a waterproof, rip-resistant polyester.
Best Weekender Bag On Sale
The quality of Herschel's luggage speaks for itself, and its signature duffel style, The Nova, is ideal for short-haul trips. According to Victoria Montalti, our associate writer, she can comfortably pack several outfits, shoes, and slippers as well as her makeup bag and laptop in this small but mighty bag. The classic black-brown colorway is rarely on sale, so grab this sweet deal before it's gone.
Best Luxury Weekender Bag
This foldable tote bag is definitely one of the most expensive options on the market, but I’ve got IRL accolades to back up my pick: It has been my go-to travel bag since 2014, and it has come to the rescue many times over when my suitcases were overflowing. The bag can be easily folded away in a small pouch, and after nine years of continuous use, it still looks as good as new.
Most Durable Weekender Bag
Amazon reviewers have been seriously impressed by this unassuming weekender bag, which has emerged unscathed from nasty toiletry spillages and long road trips. Any stains and scruff marks will wash out easily, and the bag also dries quickly. The product comes in a wide array of cute pastel colors, so it's easy on the eyes, too.
