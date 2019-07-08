We may have just come off the heels of another July 4th sale season, but hopefully you didn't spend all your money over the long weekend because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. In just one week, the internet will be inundated with slashed prices and Lightning Deals galore (some early Prime Day deals are already shoppable!), so we're coming at you with all the best stuff to shop.
It may be hard to believe, but it really wasn't too long ago that you can only find certain hair products at the local salon. Well, a lot of things have changed since the age of the perfectly coiffed blowout; namely, picking up your favorite shampoos, conditioners, styling tools, and more is as easy as "add to cart." With July 15 quickly looming, here are all the best hair products and tools that you can shop on Amazon Prime, and be sure to check back as we add even more deals during the two-day shopping extravaganza.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
We didn't realize we could have strong feelings about a hair dryer until Dyson's souped-up version came along. While $400 is a lot to drop on a single device, keep in mind that the kit comes with a variety of interchangable styling heads, including a smoothing nozzle and diffuser.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Humidity doesn't stand a chance against this smoothing, anti-frizz spray. Basically, it works as a Harry Potter invisibility cloak against the elements, making it a summer beauty must-have.
SEVEN STYLE 36-Pack of Hair Scrunchies
Want a velvet scrunchie for every mood? You got it. The 36-pack offers a rainbow of options, perfect for sharing with friends...or keeping for yourself.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
It's so much more than another hair spray: Oribe's best-selling dry texturizing mist gives hair tousled volume and hold that lasts all day, plus an overall cool-girl factor that is worth every penny.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
As one Amazon review entitled, "SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY" says, this heated hair brush is a serious game-changer for smoothing very thick or textured hair without spending hours struggling with a flatiron.
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold
This drugstore hairspray has earned legend status several times over: Whether backstage at a runway show or used before a celeb hits the red carpet, L'Oréal's iconic gold can of hairspray is available at 20% off as an early Prime Day deal discount.
Moroccanoil Treatment
If you have dry, damaged hair, then an oil treatment is your new BFF. Moroccanoil's OG argan oil treatment has over 3,400 Amazon reviews, so you can be sure that the stuff works — and very well, might we add.
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
You might have spotted the stuff at your colorist's counter (it's a popular in-salon mix-in that helps minimize the damage from bleaching hair), but you can keep the good going by stocking up on at-home products that nourish and strengthen your hair post-color service.
Batiste Dry Shampoo
If you had to ask us, this super affordable dry shampoo is one of the best things to stock up on when shopping on Amazon. A two-pack means that you already have an automatic back-up for when your first one is empty, and the citrusy scent acts as a hair perfume.
Wet Brush Classic
We typically advise that you proceed with caution when combing post-shower hair (if you're not careful, you can cause breakage and stretching), but the Wet Brush's super thin, flexible bristles easily glide through your strands, eliminating tangles without eliminating your hair.
Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Add hydration, shine, and definition to your natural curls with a oil-infused smoothie. Plus, the coconut-hibiscus scent smells like a summer vacation in a bottle.
Conair 1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle
If you like to travel with your own hair dryer (a.k.a. the hotel stuff doesn't cut it), then a foldable option is your best bet.
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair
If you're looking to replace your flatiron this Prime Day, you can feel confident investing in one that has over 28,000 reviews and a near-perfect star rating.
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream
Test-driving a new, fun hair color doesn't have to come with an expensive salon price tag. If you're comfortable going the DIY route, Amazon Prime a jar of Manic Panic and tint your own tresses by mixing the stuff into a conditioner or using it on already bleached — or naturally blonde — hair. (Pro tip: Don't forget to use gloves.)
Living Proof 5-In-1 Styling Treatment
Living Proof's multipurpose styling cream is a magic potion for smoothing strands and creating a fuller, thicker appearance, according to reviewers. (Oh, and it smells like, really good.)
