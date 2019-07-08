Story from Shopping

15 Hair Products And Tools You Can Buy On Amazon Prime

Karina Hoshikawa
We may have just come off the heels of another July 4th sale season, but hopefully you didn't spend all your money over the long weekend because Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. In just one week, the internet will be inundated with slashed prices and Lightning Deals galore (some early Prime Day deals are already shoppable!), so we're coming at you with all the best stuff to shop.
It may be hard to believe, but it really wasn't too long ago that you can only find certain hair products at the local salon. Well, a lot of things have changed since the age of the perfectly coiffed blowout; namely, picking up your favorite shampoos, conditioners, styling tools, and more is as easy as "add to cart." With July 15 quickly looming, here are all the best hair products and tools that you can shop on Amazon Prime, and be sure to check back as we add even more deals during the two-day shopping extravaganza.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer



We didn't realize we could have strong feelings about a hair dryer until Dyson's souped-up version came along. While $400 is a lot to drop on a single device, keep in mind that the kit comes with a variety of interchangable styling heads, including a smoothing nozzle and diffuser.
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
$399.00
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray



Humidity doesn't stand a chance against this smoothing, anti-frizz spray. Basically, it works as a Harry Potter invisibility cloak against the elements, making it a summer beauty must-have.
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
$28.00
SEVEN STYLE 36-Pack of Hair Scrunchies



Want a velvet scrunchie for every mood? You got it. The 36-pack offers a rainbow of options, perfect for sharing with friends...or keeping for yourself.
Seven Style
36 Pcs Hair Scrunchies
$13.99
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray



It's so much more than another hair spray: Oribe's best-selling dry texturizing mist gives hair tousled volume and hold that lasts all day, plus an overall cool-girl factor that is worth every penny.
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
$46.00
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler



As one Amazon review entitled, "SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY" says, this heated hair brush is a serious game-changer for smoothing very thick or textured hair without spending hours struggling with a flatiron.
Revlon
One-step Hair Dryer & Styler
$36.99
L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold



This drugstore hairspray has earned legend status several times over: Whether backstage at a runway show or used before a celeb hits the red carpet, L'Oréal's iconic gold can of hairspray is available at 20% off as an early Prime Day deal discount.
L'Oreal Paris
Elnett Satin Hairspray Extra Strong Hold
$11.73
Moroccanoil Treatment



If you have dry, damaged hair, then an oil treatment is your new BFF. Moroccanoil's OG argan oil treatment has over 3,400 Amazon reviews, so you can be sure that the stuff works — and very well, might we add.
Moroccanoil
Treatment
$44.00
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner



You might have spotted the stuff at your colorist's counter (it's a popular in-salon mix-in that helps minimize the damage from bleaching hair), but you can keep the good going by stocking up on at-home products that nourish and strengthen your hair post-color service.
Olaplex
No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
$28.00
Batiste Dry Shampoo



If you had to ask us, this super affordable dry shampoo is one of the best things to stock up on when shopping on Amazon. A two-pack means that you already have an automatic back-up for when your first one is empty, and the citrusy scent acts as a hair perfume.
Batiste
Dry Shampoo, Original Fragrance (2 Pack)
$14.50
Wet Brush Classic



We typically advise that you proceed with caution when combing post-shower hair (if you're not careful, you can cause breakage and stretching), but the Wet Brush's super thin, flexible bristles easily glide through your strands, eliminating tangles without eliminating your hair.
The Wet Brush
Wet Brush Classic Brush, Black
$8.25
Shea Moisture Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie



Add hydration, shine, and definition to your natural curls with a oil-infused smoothie. Plus, the coconut-hibiscus scent smells like a summer vacation in a bottle.
Shea Moisture
Coconut Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
$8.68
Conair 1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle



If you like to travel with your own hair dryer (a.k.a. the hotel stuff doesn't cut it), then a foldable option is your best bet.
Conair
1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer With Folding ...
$14.99
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair



If you're looking to replace your flatiron this Prime Day, you can feel confident investing in one that has over 28,000 reviews and a near-perfect star rating.
HSI
Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair St...
$36.99
Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream



Test-driving a new, fun hair color doesn't have to come with an expensive salon price tag. If you're comfortable going the DIY route, Amazon Prime a jar of Manic Panic and tint your own tresses by mixing the stuff into a conditioner or using it on already bleached — or naturally blonde — hair. (Pro tip: Don't forget to use gloves.)
Manic Panic
Manic Panic Purple Haze - Purple Hair Dye ...
$8.99
Living Proof 5-In-1 Styling Treatment



Living Proof's multipurpose styling cream is a magic potion for smoothing strands and creating a fuller, thicker appearance, according to reviewers. (Oh, and it smells like, really good.)
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
$21.65
