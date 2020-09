15 Bundled Amazon Packs That We Can’t Stop Buying

The beloved retailer is a digital treasure trove for hidden gems , but I especially love hunting through the site's vast selection of multi-pack offerings that will give me more bang for my buck while also elevating my everyday style. Ahead, you'll happily discover the best of these bundled staples — from makeup-removing towelettes to earring-stud sets, biodegradable baby wipes, and retro athletic shorts. A few are my personal favorites, some are crowdsourced from my coworkers, and others are top-rated bestsellers.