15 Bundled Amazon Packs That We Can’t Stop Buying

Among my friend group (and even my sartorially-inclined family members), I'm often called on for my shopping expertise and Nike just do it attitude when it comes to pondering new purchases. My answer for those wondering where to snag affordable basics like logo-embellished socks, T-shirts, cotton thongs, scrunchies, and other multipack-style buys? Amazon.
The beloved retailer is a digital treasure trove for hidden gems, but I especially love hunting through the site's vast selection of multi-pack offerings that will give me more bang for my buck while also elevating my everyday style. Ahead, you'll happily discover the best of these bundled staples — from makeup-removing towelettes to earring-stud sets, biodegradable baby wipes, and retro athletic shorts. A few are my personal favorites, some are crowdsourced from my coworkers, and others are top-rated bestsellers.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.