All The Best Black Leggings Deals You Can Find On Amazon — So Cheap, So Opaque!

We've long been done with arguing the polarizing point of whether leggings are, or are not, pants. Regardless of which side you've staunchly chosen, the athleisure bottoms have become an acceptable wardrobe option (just, please, don't try to wear a printed LuLaRoe pair to a wedding).
While legging get-ups in general are an acceptable sight, it's black leggings that really put the athleisure look on the map. They're a model (and celebrity) off-duty staple, a "lazy girl" alternative that look a tad more dressed up than sweatpants, and they've proven themselves to pair well with just about everything — and they're even a good choice to work out in (who'da thunk it?). All that to say, black leggings are a wardrobe staple to lean into, especially when there are so many to choose from on Amazon.
Ahead, we've scoured the behemoth retailer for the best and most-adored black leggings they have to offer. And in case our word isn't enough, take a peek at what Amazon reviewers are saying themselves. For those still on the fence about taking the fitness pants show on the road, these cheap finds will make a convert out of you yet.
