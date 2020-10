All The Best Black Leggings Deals You Can Find On Amazon — So Cheap, So Opaque!

While legging get-ups in general are an acceptable sight, it's black leggings that really put the athleisure look on the map. They're a model (and celebrity ) off-duty staple, a "lazy girl" alternative that look a tad more dressed up than sweatpants, and they've proven themselves to pair well with just about everything — and they're even a good choice to work out in (who'da thunk it?). All that to say, black leggings are a wardrobe staple to lean into, especially when there are so many to choose from on Amazon.