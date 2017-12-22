We've Cracked The Code On How Celebrities Make Leggings Look So Good

JFK and LAX are basically athleisure runways when celebs are flying into town. When we wear our leggings and sweater combo for a 6 a.m. flight, we look like we just rolled out of bed, and we want to figure out why when they do they same they look extremely "luxe." And guess what, it's nothing groundbreaking or expensive! It's little things like swapping a sweatshirt for a bomber jacket, or opting for leather leggings over cotton.