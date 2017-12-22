We've Cracked The Code On How Celebrities Make Leggings Look So Good

If anyone has the "how to wear leggings to the airport" look down, it's celebrities. Black leggings and a cap? Every Victoria Secret model's go-to jet set look. High waisted leggings and an oversized sweater? Welcome to every pop-stars' in-flight attire for the last five years. There's a reason celebs become mere mortals when traveling, a good leggings outfit is damn comfortable, whether you have a personal stylist or not.
JFK and LAX are basically athleisure runways when celebs are flying into town. When we wear our leggings and sweater combo for a 6 a.m. flight, we look like we just rolled out of bed, and we want to figure out why when they do they same they look extremely "luxe." And guess what, it's nothing groundbreaking or expensive! It's little things like swapping a sweatshirt for a bomber jacket, or opting for leather leggings over cotton.
For a few lessons in how to take your airport ensemble from backup PJs, to fresh and clean, click through your fav celebs. You're now free to move about the cabin in style.