The Béis & Wicked Luggage Collab Is Here To Make Traveling More Magical

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to delivering insanely cute luggage inspired by pop culture juggernauts, no one is doing it like Béis (and founder Shay Mitchell). Last summer’s mega-successful Béis x Barbie the Movie collection is still fresh in our memory, and the brand has just unveiled another heavy hitter collab — only that this time, it’s more bubble pink than Barbie pink, with tons of green thrown in the mix, too. Yep, we’re talking about Wicked, one of the most hotly anticipated cinema releases this holiday season.
The Béis x Wicked collection will feature whimsical makeovers of some of the brand’s bestselling travel accessories, including The Weekender and various sizes of roller luggage. There will also be chic Glinda and Elphaba-inspired tote bags, toiletry kits, and travel backpacks. Expect spellbinding details such as Wicked-themed zipper pulls, new bag silhouettes, and upgraded compartment designs. Price points for the limited-edition drop will range from $68 to $378. We expect this to promptly sell out, à la Barbie, so we’d highly recommend signing up for the waitlist email. The collection will drop on October 9, and you will be able to register on the Béis website from October 6.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ahead, Béis has offered us an exclusive sneak peek at some of the launch images, which include a handful of real-life props from the upcoming Wicked movie. Whether you’ll be lining up at the theaters for the musical fantasy blockbuster come November 22 (we definitely will be) or you’re looking for a stylish new suitcase, this luggage collaboration will surely add a bit of fun and magic to your next adventure.
Béis x Wicked The Rollers
To the surprise of no one, a fleet of bestselling Béis roller luggage will be included in this collab. The suitcases will be available in three sizes (Carry-On, $268, Medium Check-In, $364, and Large Check-In Roller, $378) in three colorways: Wicked Green, Wicked Pink, and classic Black. We’re amazed by how well the iridescent shades reflect the personality of our beloved Wicked characters. Wicked Green is obviously an ode to Elphaba, the “Wicked Witch of the West”, with the green-black gradient calling to mind her aloof and serious nature. However, the hues of pink pop up under a certain angle, likely referring to her propensity to get into impassioned monologues (or, as Glinda would describe it, when "the artichoke is steamed”). On the other hand, the sugary, bubblegum pink is 100% giving Glinda The Good Witch, magical bubble not included.
Béis x Wicked The Weekender
Another highlight of the launch will be the reimagined The Weekender ($168), now in new shape that resembles a vintage satchel. We’re enchanted by the expensive-looking finish, array of compartments, and roomier shape — which even fits Glinda’s oversized bejeweled crown.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Wicked Backpack & Tote Bag
The rest of the collection includes practical travel accessories that will make going back to work (or Shiz University, if you’re a resident of Oz) much more fun. We love the polished look of The Wicked Backpack ($148) and The Wicked Tote ($158), both of which will sport a fresh silhouette. These bags and suitcases also come in a versatile black color. Meanwhile, The Wicked Toiletry Kit ($68) will be at the top of our luxury travel gifts wishlist.