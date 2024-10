The Béis & Wicked Luggage Collab Is Here To Make Traveling More Magical

To the surprise of no one, a fleet of bestselling Béis roller luggage will be included in this collab. The suitcases will be available in three sizes ( Carry-On , $268, Medium Check-In , $364, and Large Check-In Roller , $378) in three colorways: Wicked Green, Wicked Pink, and classic Black. We’re amazed by how well the iridescent shades reflect the personality of our beloved Wicked characters. Wicked Green is obviously an ode to Elphaba, the “Wicked Witch of the West”, with the green-black gradient calling to mind her aloof and serious nature. However, the hues of pink pop up under a certain angle, likely referring to her propensity to get into impassioned monologues (or, as Glinda would describe it, when "the artichoke is steamed”). On the other hand, the sugary, bubblegum pink is 100% giving Glinda The Good Witch, magical bubble not included.