Black & Unbothered In Kentucky: Sipping On Bourbon & Obsessing Over Women’s Soccer

There’s no doubt that this year was huge for women’s sports. Whether it was the record-breaking viewership numbers for the WNBA or the many female stars of the Summer Olympics (Simone! Sydney! Sha’Carri!), this was the year the mainstream finally started paying long-deserved respect to women athletes, their influence, and power. But there is one sport that still seems to get slept on when it comes to widely recognizing the women who are dominating on the field: soccer (or football for the UK fam). Which is why when Jim Beam, the official spirit partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, invited me to Louisville, Kentucky to celebrate the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) match against Argentina a few weeks ago, I jumped at the chance. The highly anticipated game, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd, marked the first time in 20 years that the USWNT returned to Louisville. It was an exhilarating event that united fans — and whiskey lovers — in the birthplace of bourbon.
I didn’t know a lot about bourbon or women’s soccer before the trip, just that I was pretty sure I loved them both, so I couldn’t wait to dive into the intricacies of what makes each so great — and to explore a city I’d never been to. For our Black & Unbothered series, we hit various places around the world and let you know if they are safe, welcoming, and fun spaces for us to visit, and just share our experiences in different spots. Louisville, Kentucky may not be the next city on your bucket list and for Black women, you may be wary that, politically, the state bleeds red. But in November, for the first time in state history, a Black woman was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court and a Louisville Democrat became the first LGBTQ+ woman to serve in the state Senate, according to the Fairness Campaign. I know I only got a small glimpse, but when I was walking the streets of Louisville, meeting locals and hanging out at the city’s coolest spots, it felt like a place anyone would be lucky to call home. Everyone was so charming and welcomed us with open arms.
From incredible food to smooth whiskey and a match to remember, here’s how I spent my time in Louisville, Kentucky and became a women’s soccer superfan.
Loving Louisville
When I first pulled up to the Hotel Genevieve, a boutique hotel just outside downtown Louisville, I was impressed by its bright colors and whimsical vibe. It was named one of the best swanky hotels by Observer. “Nestled in the heart of buzzy NuLu, this new build, opened in May 2023, is the first Kentucky property by Austin-based hospitality group Bunkhouse. The hotel’s name, taken from the patron saint of Paris, celebrates Louisville’s French origins,” the article reads. “The design leans into feminine forms reminiscent of Art Nouveau: soft arches and lush hues extend into the 122 guest rooms and suites, where blush pink, aqua gray or buttery mustard walls and curvilinear cream-and-brass furniture coalesce into dreamy spaces.” That pretty much sums up the allure of Hotel Genevieve. Complete with a chic rooftop patio and impeccable service, it quickly became one of my favorite hotels I’ve ever stayed at.
Steps from our hotel there was an array of cute thrift shops (I found a vintage Tommy Hilfiger polo shift that was perfect for game day!) and trendy restaurants. There wasn’t a single meal I had in Louisville that wasn’t delicious. Our first dinner was at Lou Lou on the Market where we dined on New Orleans-inspired bites, a four-course meal, and cocktails provided by Jim Beam.
The next day we dined at North of Bourbon, one of the top 50 restaurants in America, according to The New York Times. The restaurant hails itself as “blend[ing] Bourbon, Louisville, and New Orleans into a unique Southern experience.” It was definitely a unique experience and I had the best catfish I’ve ever tasted in my life!
Pre-Game Distillery Tour & Whiskey Tasting
The day before the game, we were treated to a tour of the Jim Beam Distillery in Clermont, Kentucky (just outside Louisville). It was an immersive experience into the world of bourbon making and its rich history. As soon as we pulled up to the grounds, I was immediately struck by the rustic charm and homey vibes. Nestled among rolling hills, the property has a historic and welcoming feel, with well-preserved barns and warehouses dating back to the 1800s. The air smells of oak, sweet grain, and the unmistakable aroma of aging bourbon — a smell I love.
The tour itself was educational and engaging. The James Beam brand was founded by Jacob Beam in 1795 and I learned how the company was passed down through generations, evolving with the industry but staying true to its family roots. Our tour guide was friendly and knowledgeable, taking us through the entire bourbon-making process—from the mashing of corn, rye, and barley to fermentation, distillation, and the all-important aging process.
One of the most memorable parts of the tour was seeing the massive warehouses, where barrels of bourbon are stored for years in rows that seem to stretch on forever. There were multiple quotes emblazoned on the walls throughout the distillery and my favorite was a wall that read, “Don’t Like It? Send It Back And We’ll Drink It.” As we walked around, the smell was intense and almost magical—humid, woodsy, and rich. I could sense the legacy of Jim Beam’s decades of tradition in every corner of the place. The guide explained how the climate, location, and even the angle at which the barrels are stored all contribute to the unique flavor profile of the bourbon.
After the tour, we were treated to a whiskey tasting session, where we sampled a few different expressions of Jim Beam, from the classic White Label to some of the more specialized small-batch offerings. The tasting was led by a bourbon expert, who provided insight into the nuances of each whiskey and how to properly assess its aroma and flavor. I’m not great at identifying flavor profiles (wine tastings are also a struggle for me) but we were given placecards that outlined the different oak notes that we may be tasting, from vanilla to toasty, spicy, or sweet, and so that made identifying what we were experiencing super easy and fun. I also enjoyed learning about different cocktails that can be made using Jim Beam (I’m an old fashioned girl, myself), and how the distillery continues to innovate with new offerings.
One thing about me? I’m going to find a way to come home with a new addition to my wardrobe. So, naturally, the Jim Beam gift shop was another highlight, stocked with a wide array of branded merchandise, limited-edition bottles, and bourbon-related items. I picked up a cute cap to wear to the game, a great souvenir to remember the experience by. If you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas, they also have holiday drink and merch options no matter which bourbon lover you’re shopping for, whether it’s a weekend athlete or a world traveller, they got you covered.
Overall, my visit to the Jim Beam Distillery was a fascinating and enjoyable dive into the world of bourbon. Whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or just curious about the distillation process, the tour offered something for everyone—history, craft, and, of course, delicious bourbon.
Tailgating With Jim Beam
On game day, once we entered the stadium, we were treated to a VIP experience at the Jim Beam lounge inside the stadium. The space was decked out for the match, complete with an interactive photo booth and curated cocktails called the Kentucky Striker, Beam Buck, Red White & Beam, and Triple Espresso. I’ve watched so many of my friends fall in love with espresso martinis over the past few years and I’ve never gotten on board. The Jim Beam Triple Espresso officially won me over. It gave me the energy boost I need and it was delicious. One of my favorite things about sporting events is socializing before kickoff or tipoff (can you tell American football and basketball are usually my sports of choice?) and this experience was no different. We got to kiki over great cocktails and enjoy our time together before the match started. Elsewhere in the stadium, soccer icons Ali Krieger and Clint Dempsey joined fans ahead of the game, mingling and sharing stories from the field, making the Jim Beam celebration a true homage to the sport and its vibrant community.
Then Fred and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's seventh and eighth generation master distillers, kicked off the game with a coin toss and we settled into our (amazing!) seats to watch my first live women’s soccer match.
Becoming A Girma Groupie
If you don’t know the name Naomi Girma, you should. Even before she started dominating on the field, my phone became a fan cam for the player, who plays center-back for the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League and the USWNT. I just couldn’t look away from her. Turns out, Girma was a staple on the US team in Paris and according to Fifa, “Girma was one of Paris 2024’s standout performers, playing every minute of USA’s six matches. Her iron will and inspiring authority came to the fore as her team dug deep to record 1-0 victories in all three of their knockout-phase ties.” Of course, I went down a Girma Google hole and found background on her thanks to BET: “Born in San Jose, California, to Ethiopian immigrants, she was introduced to soccer through the Maleda Soccer Club, a local club her father, a sports enthusiast, founded for the Bay Area Ethiopian community in 2005.” It’s safe to say that a new obsession was unlocked.
As we watched The U.S. Women's National Team secure a 3-0 victory, with Naomi Girma scoring her first two international goals, I saw firsthand that Girma is a force of nature on the soccer field, a player whose presence exudes both elegance and fierce determination. Standing at the heart of the defense. Girma is not just a defender—she’s a leader, an organizer, and a player whose every movement is calculated, yet instinctive. Her reading of the game is nothing short of brilliant, often anticipating plays before they unfold and breaking down the opposition with surgical precision.
After the game, Girma wrote on Instagram, “I love playing soccer with my friends so good to be back together and grateful to have scored my first international goal. Thank you for celebrating with us!” I’m so grateful we got to celebrate such a big night for a rising star.
Why Women's Soccer Should Be Your Next Obsession Too
USWNT made history this year with an all-Black frontline roster that included Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. With Girma, Lynn Williams, and Caesey Krueger, the Black women of the 2024 USWNT are trailblazers who set a new standard in the sport this year. The team is dripping with Black girl magic and aside from the show the USWNT put on in Kentucky, they have been showing up and showing out around the world.
As the WNBA gets its much-deserved mainstream recognition, so should the USWNT. And that’s why Jim Beam is so proud of their partnership. “With over 229 years of tradition, Jim Beam is honored to partner with the U.S. Soccer Federation, an organization with a strong legacy of excellence. Together, they hope to inspire the next generation of soccer players and fans through their passion for connecting people from all walks of life over bourbon and soccer,” a press release from the brand reads.
It’s no secret that The USWNT already has a massive global fanbase so watching their matches is a chance to be part of an international community that celebrates women’s soccer. While the USWNT has a strong core of experienced players, the team is also churning out the next generation of stars. This year, the younger talents stepped up and made their mark on the international stage, adding fresh energy and innovation to the squad. Players like my girl Naomi Girma could become household names in the years to come. You’re going to want to be able to say you were on the Girma train early. I know I will. And, for me, it all started in the birthplace of bourbon with a match I’ll never forget.
