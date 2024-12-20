Black & Unbothered In Kentucky: Sipping On Bourbon & Obsessing Over Women’s Soccer

On game day, once we entered the stadium, we were treated to a VIP experience at the Jim Beam lounge inside the stadium. The space was decked out for the match, complete with an interactive photo booth and curated cocktails called the Kentucky Striker, Beam Buck, Red White & Beam, and Triple Espresso. I’ve watched so many of my friends fall in love with espresso martinis over the past few years and I’ve never gotten on board. The Jim Beam Triple Espresso officially won me over. It gave me the energy boost I need and it was delicious. One of my favorite things about sporting events is socializing before kickoff or tipoff (can you tell American football and basketball are usually my sports of choice?) and this experience was no different. We got to kiki over great cocktails and enjoy our time together before the match started. Elsewhere in the stadium, soccer icons Ali Krieger and Clint Dempsey joined fans ahead of the game, mingling and sharing stories from the field, making the Jim Beam celebration a true homage to the sport and its vibrant community.