Black & Unbothered In Kentucky: Sipping On Bourbon & Obsessing Over Women’s Soccer

I didn’t know a lot about bourbon or women’s soccer before the trip, just that I was pretty sure I loved them both, so I couldn’t wait to dive into the intricacies of what makes each so great — and to explore a city I’d never been to. For our Black & Unbothered series , we hit various places around the world and let you know if they are safe, welcoming, and fun spaces for us to visit, and just share our experiences in different spots. Louisville, Kentucky may not be the next city on your bucket list and for Black women, you may be wary that, politically, the state bleeds red . But in November, for the first time in state history, a Black woman was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court and a Louisville Democrat became the first LGBTQ+ woman to serve in the state Senate, according to the Fairness Campaign . I know I only got a small glimpse, but when I was walking the streets of Louisville, meeting locals and hanging out at the city’s coolest spots, it felt like a place anyone would be lucky to call home. Everyone was so charming and welcomed us with open arms.