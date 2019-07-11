7 Sex Positions For Beginners

Whether you’re considering having sex for the first time, you’ve recently become sexually active, or you’re with a new partner, you might want to begin with some simple sex positions. Some situations, like standing sex, take a bit of practice, after all — and sex should be all about pleasure rather than stress or intimidation. So we talked to a few experts to find out which sex positions and activities they suggest for beginners.
“If you’re a beginner at having sex or deciding to partake for the first time, first things first, welcome!” says Penda N'diaye, creator of PRO HOE, a brand and blog that aims to eradicate sexual stigma and debunk myths surrounding sexual pleasure and exploration in communities of color. “It only gets better as you discover which positions (and partners) are best suited for your body and sexual desire.”
When you read through these positions, remember that they’re just suggestions — feel free to modify them to figure out what feels best for you and your partner. Remember, sex doesn't need to involve penetration to be sex, either. Experiment, and most of all, have fun.