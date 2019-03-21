The Beauty Products Our Editors Are Purging For Spring Cleaning

What's that smell? No, it's not the scented dry shampoo that's masking your unwashed hair. It's spring. The season of flowers, dreamy manicures, and outdoor mimosas is officially here. Well, almost here. Winter is still holding on like that ex-lover that won't get the hint, but we can still dream of fresh, floral scents and rosé cocktails.
In preparation for spring, we're starting to purge the things in our life that don't bring us joy à la Marie Kondo. And our first target is the bathroom cabinet, where our beauty products are piling up. Over the last few months, we've tested so many new releases — some winners and others duds — but it's time to part ways with the things we don't need and make room for the newness. We're also looking into recycling programs, like Terracycle, that sustainability dispose of our beauty goods, because the product purge process involves a lot of plastic.
With all that in mind, we asked a few Refinery29 beauty editors to tell us what they'll be tossing out before spring and which product they'll be replacing it with. Their picks, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.