The Beauty Products Our Editors Are Purging For Spring Cleaning

In preparation for spring, we're starting to purge the things in our life that don't bring us joy à la Marie Kondo . And our first target is the bathroom cabinet, where our beauty products are piling up. Over the last few months, we've tested so many new releases — some winners and others duds — but it's time to part ways with the things we don't need and make room for the newness. We're also looking into recycling programs, like Terracycle , that sustainability dispose of our beauty goods, because the product purge process involves a lot of plastic.