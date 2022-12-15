How Does A Beauty Influencer Suddenly Go Broke?

Though many aren't so lucky, Thompson was able to curb her spending. The first step was recognizing that there was a problem. "I got all my skincare and makeup out and looked through it all. Quite honestly, I felt sick. There was so much, and one person cannot physically use all of it." Thompson is trying not to buy beyond her means. "Those extra few likes you might get on a picture genuinely equate to nothing in real life but a hole in your bank balance that you've then got to work harder to pay back." Solechnik said she eventually had to go cold turkey and finally accept the impact that her spending on beauty products really had on her savings.