6 Women Reveal How The Pandemic Changed Their Financial Situations

Obviously this particular moment in time made it all but impossible to travel — but more so, it’s helped me re-conceptualize my unwillingness to invest in my day-to-day. As lovely as it is to fantasize about an upcoming trip, that doesn’t mean you should treat the time in between vacations as filler time. It made me realize how much I’ve neglected putting the necessary time into updating my own home, and making essential repairs or changes to make the place more comfortable. It made me realize that I hadn’t purchased a new pair of running shoes in nearly four years. And it made me realize that, in my insistence on looking towards some grand adventure, I’d missed out on so many versions of local tourism. My husband and I started making lists of local restaurants we wanted to visit — even spots a few towns over. We visited places with outdoor seating and drove to new venues for takeout. We started visiting more museums in the area — most of which we hadn’t been to in years. And we spent a little more on sprucing up the house, making it feel like a place we really wanted to spend time.