Nancy Twine is the founder and CEO of Briogeo Hair, as well as a ‘green beauty expert’. Relying on her traditional, modest roots and deep-seated passion for natural beauty, Nancy left her position as vice president of commodities sales at Goldman Sachs in 2014 to follow her dream of pioneering a truly transformational beauty brand for all hair types and hair textures.
Briogeo was inspired by a family tradition of formulating personal care products from scratch at home. As a child, Nancy would work alongside her mother to create basic beauty essentials, like hair treatments, face masks and body scrubs, using various natural oils, vitamins, extracts and butters sourced from her local health food store.
Armed with her knowledge of the industry, Nancy put her passion for beauty products in motion, and set out to inspire women to be mindful of health and wellness, without sacrificing an ounce of beauty and confidence. Just seven years after launching, Briogeo has been one of the fastest-growing hair care brands at Sephora and has expanded distribution into Ulta Beauty.
Here, Twine walks Refinery29 through a week in her beauty routine. The following interview was told to Amanda Mitchell and has been edited for length and clarity.
MONDAY
On Monday, I wake up early and I start my skin care routine by washing my face with the Drunk Elephant Pekee™ Cleansing Bar, then I pat my face dry with a towel. I follow that with the Youth to the People 15% Vitamin C + Clean Caffeine Energy Serum, which helps to wake up my skin, mixing that with the Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum in my hand, and gently patting them into my face. Then I use the COOLA Refreshing Water Cream Organic Face Sunscreen SPF 50 as my final step in my skincare routine.
I don't like using silicones on my face, so I always have to read the SPF labels because some of the face SPF brands have silicones in them. Normally if I'm just working from home, I won't put on foundation because I like my skin to just be able to breathe.
TUESDAY
On Tuesdays, I start my day by working out — this helps me become more focused and present during work hours. Then I take my vitamins: I like to use the B. Well Vegan 3, 6, 9 Omegas + Biotin Supplements, which really helps support my hair and keeps it healthy on days that I don’t wash it. Next, I take the SuperYou: Natural Stress Relief Supplement from Moon Juice, which really helps me improve my mood and energy levels when I am stressed out, especially since there is always so much going on at work.
I had not gotten a facial in a while, and I was able to squeeze in a quick one with celebrity esthetician Shani Darden, whose face wash I absolutely love. The interior of the facial studio is so calming. It truly is an oasis.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesdays also start with a workout and then I am at home working all day and on calls with my team. I also like to get my nails done on Wednesdays. I don't do gels anymore because they're just really bad for my nails, but I try to use long-lasting polish and sometimes I can get away with two weeks. But often, it's a week or week and a half. The last time I got my nails done was probably a week ago, and I'm definitely due for it. I usually will call GlamSquad, so that I can get my nails done and also be on call for work. I just have to multitask otherwise I don't have time.
THURSDAY
Thursday is wash day, because that’s when I start to be social for the week and have a date night. I start by using Briogeo’s Scalp Revival™ Dandruff Relief Charcoal Shampoo, as I have a little bit of seborrheic dermatitis on my scalp and that helps to keep it under control. Then I will follow with the Don’t Despair, Repair Super Moisture Conditioner, which is my regular conditioner.
Every other week, I'll use the Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask in place of the conditioner. When I get out of the shower, I will use the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Oil Treatment Drops on my scalp, which helps to get rid of any extra buildup. I part my hair using the Vegan Boar Bristle Brush and then blow-dry it using the Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer, protecting my hair with the Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Cream on my hair from root to tip. Before flat ironing, I add a couple drops of the Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil to the ends of my hair.
I actually have the same flat iron that I've been using since middle school, which I just swear by. It's the BaBylissPRO® Nano Titanium ½" Ultra-Sleek Ionic Straightener. It keeps my hair healthy when I use the heat and doesn't damage my hair, because I do go up to 340 degrees but I won't go above that out of risk of damaging my hair. Typically, I'll just use a flat iron to go through my hair and create some waves or curls.
FRIDAY
I like to start my Fridays with a shower using The myHomeBody Premium Bath Sponge that I got from Amazon with the Aveeno Skin Relief Unscented Body Wash for Sensitive Skin. I like this body wash because it is fragrance-free and has oat in it to soothe my dry and itchy skin. For exfoliation, I swear by the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub 10% AHA, and I use the Soft Services Buffing Bar on my feet as this helps to keep them super soft. But I only do that maybe twice a month, because I don't like to over-scrub my skin.
After I get out of the shower, I will use the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel on my face. I actually use extra strength because my skin can handle it. I do this on Fridays so that my skin looks its best before I go out at night. The Kiehl's Creme De Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil finishes off my body routine.
SATURDAY
Much like Tuesdays and Wednesdays, I like to work out on Saturdays, and will usually go to Barry’s Bootcamp or SoulCycle down the street from my apartment. I also love to do yoga once a week. I feel that it keeps me grounded, and that's my one chance a week to meditate and center myself during my busy schedule. Whenever I can’t do a proper workout, I also just like walking. If I get 10,000 steps a day, that is a great form of exercise — I really love to walk through quiet neighborhoods.
After working out, I like to relax for a little, then I will get ready for my night out and do my makeup. I will start with the tarte Face Tape Foundation in warm tan honey, applying it with a beautyblender. And then I use the NARS Cosmetics Blush in the shade Torrid with a MERIT Blending Brush. For mascara, I will use the Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara.
Even if I don't wear any makeup, I always do brows. I just take an eyeshadow brush and I dip it into a dark brown powder. I use that to fill in any sort of gaps in my brows and just make them look a little bit fuller. But really, I just use whatever the darkest brown in the eyeshadow palette I have around.
Since it’s a date night, I use some eyeshadow and eyeliner with the tarte Cosmetics Tartelette in Bloom Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette, dusting on one of those nice, almost mauve-y colors for eyeshadow, and consider maybe doing a little liquid liner. For a liner, I like the KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner on the top lid, and then I take the same eyeshadow that I used on my lids and gently apply it on my lower lash line. That's kind of the only modification that I typically make for a date night look.
To finish off my makeup, I use the NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in the color Fringe. I don’t like to use setting powders or setting spray, as I like to keep it looking as natural as possible.
SUNDAY
Sunday is my self-care day. I’m usually at home and focusing on myself and my work. I typically wake up early and I get a lymphatic massage. I try to get a massage once a week at MOVA by Camilla Perez, as I love how relaxing it is. I like to follow a pescatarian diet Sunday through Wednesday if I can’t eat a vegan one. I try to, but it is hard to do every day of the week.
At home, I use the MDNA The Beauty Roller. It's an intense face and body roller that uses ultra-infrared energy. I use that for on body just for lymphatic drainage. When I remember to, I also love to use a gua sha. I try to keep a routine for my skin and body, but I am not perfect and sometimes I forget all of the steps! After I shower, I like to use the Kate McLeod Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer on my body and feet. The day finishes with me getting in bed as early as possible — I like to get a good night's sleep before the busy week starts.
