Feeling weighed down by your hair routine? You're not alone. Luckily, the solution is simple: It’s time to purge your way to becoming a full-blown minimalist. While barely there makeup and neatly groomed nails are in, we’re ready to cut down on another time-consuming part of our days, too.
Unless you’re a hairstylist or are frequently touched by the hands of one, figuring out what you need and when you need it can be a tough skill to learn. We’re determined to rid our lives of the complicated cocktails, cans upon cans of sprays, and heavy treatments we’re not quite sure about to find what will keep our hair at its best — with the least amount of effort. Whether you heat-style or air-dry, a shorter prep time can be yours. In fact, all you need is four products, no matter your hair type or texture.
Click ahead to see every product you really need for your hair and get ready to push those unneeded bottles to the back of the shelf.
