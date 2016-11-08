While everyone has their own preferences when it comes to how they take care of their faces and wear their hair and makeup, one thing is universal: We all want soft hands, healthy nails, and pretty feet. Cracked bunions, chipped polish, and ragged cuticles aren't cute, but most of us don't have the time (or money) to pay a visit to a salon each week. That's where at-home treatments come in.
We asked Ruth Kallens, owner of Van Court Studio in NYC, to give us the 411 on what our hands and toes need now to be beautiful all winter long. From foot peels to hand masks, you'll find everything you need to prep your extremities for the season in the slides ahead.
