18 Stunning Wedding Dresses For The Beach-Bound Bride

You've found your soul mate, booked a venue, and invited all your friends for a beachy celebration filled with love and booze — now all you need is the dress. But finding the perfect wedding gown for a seaside wedding can be tricky. Many dresses just aren't practical for sand and surf (anything with a long, heavy train and too-hot fabrics, for instance). You need something breathable and durable, and that nails the ocean vibe while still looking elegant.
When it comes to finding a dress perfect for the beach, simplicity is key — and it doesn't have to cost a lot, either. Keeping it comfortable and practical will guarantee your utmost happiness on your big day. Click on for our picks for beach-bound brides.