"I grew up in this couture house," Kritharioti says in the clip. "When I was a child and coming here with my mother, and going to all of the haute couture houses at the défiles that they were making in the house, and it was fantastic. I love Paris." While couture may not be the most accessible, in terms of style and price, it is the most beautiful type of fashion there is — and, probably the last part of the industry that can't be made in a flash and captured on an iPhone. And, in One Look: The Flower, it's a type of insider, zoomed-in look at the magic of haute couture that you can't get elsewhere — unless you were a fly on the wall, of course.