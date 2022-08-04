Story from Fashion

Barbiecore 101: Everything You Need For The Barbie Aesthetic

Vivien Lee
Make way for the summer's most dopamine-induced style sensation: Barbiecore. You can't miss it, as the all-pink aesthetic is dazzling its way into everyone's hearts. Ever since hot pink was determined to be one of summer 2022's most vibrant color trends, the radiant hue has been worn by everyone from celebrities to street style stars to models on the runway. All the fashion enthusiasts are thinking pretty in pink for their summer attire, including us.
Of course, we must first pay credit to Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie — slated for 2023. (The still shots of Margot Robbie in gleeful Barbie-inspired getup are enticing.) Yet, however attractive the color might be, it's not a shade that people are naturally drawn to. But with fashion's current adoration of monochrome ensemblesmini dressesplatform heels, and party girl dressing, it's the right moment to test out the hue. If an entire top and bottom plus accessories feel nerve-wracking, opt for a one-piece with strappy sandals. Once you get comfortable, you can add glossy accessories, such as an eye-catching bagheadband, or neck scarf. 
To ease you into your Barbiecore journey, we've found a selection of jazzy pink items for you to test out. Try a one-shoulder jumpsuit or a sweetheart long-sleeve mini dress — or try them all! Why not get dolled up in whimsical outfits? Won't you try living in a Barbie world?
Hot Pink Jumpsuits

Norma Kamali
Slip Jog Jumpsuit
$155.00
Revolve
Farm Rio
Pink One Shoulder Jumpsuit
$195.00
Farm Rio
Athleta
Keys Utility Jumpsuit
$109.99$209.00
Athleta
Outerknown
S.e.a. Suit
$168.00
Outerknown

Pretty-In-Pink Dresses

ASOS LUXE
Poplin Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress
$80.00
ASOS
J.Crew
Sweetheart Long-sleeve Mini Dress
$118.00
J.Crew
Blue Tassel
High-low Mini Dress
$148.00
Anthropologie
Trendyol
Tiered Mini Smock Dress
$68.00
ASOS

Flirty Heels

Jeffrey Campbell
Bubblegum Platform Sandal
$44.95
Nordstrom
Steve Madden
Charlize Pink Satin
$139.95
Steve Madden
Cult Gaia
Su Leather Lace-up Sandals
$240.45$458.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Stuart Weitzman
Patent Pointed Toe Pumps
$291.00$388.00
Farfetch

Stylish Handbags

Zara
Asymmetric Flap Mini City Bag
$39.90
Zara
By Far
Pink Mini Soho Bag
$302.00$570.00
SSENSE
Ted Baker
Niyah Mini Crossbody
$175.00
Bloomingdale's
Kate Spade
Harper Satchel
$129.00
Kate Spade

Glossy Accessories

Eugenia Kim
Halle Headband
$33.60$48.00
Shopbop
Akira
Chic Cest La Vie Satin Scarf
$29.90
Akira
Mejuri
Essential Pearl Earrings
$178.00
Mejuri
Lusana | Free People
Island Hopper Speckled Straw Visor
$34.00
Free People

