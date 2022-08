Make way for the summer's most dopamine-induced style sensation: Barbiecore. You can't miss it, as the all-pink aesthetic is dazzling its way into everyone's hearts. Ever since hot pink was determined to be one of summer 2022's most vibrant color trends , the radiant hue has been worn by everyone from celebrities to street style stars to models on the runway . All the fashion enthusiasts are thinking pretty in pink for their summer attire, including us.