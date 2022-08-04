Make way for the summer's most dopamine-induced style sensation: Barbiecore. You can't miss it, as the all-pink aesthetic is dazzling its way into everyone's hearts. Ever since hot pink was determined to be one of summer 2022's most vibrant color trends, the radiant hue has been worn by everyone from celebrities to street style stars to models on the runway. All the fashion enthusiasts are thinking pretty in pink for their summer attire, including us.
Of course, we must first pay credit to Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie — slated for 2023. (The still shots of Margot Robbie in gleeful Barbie-inspired getup are enticing.) Yet, however attractive the color might be, it's not a shade that people are naturally drawn to. But with fashion's current adoration of monochrome ensembles, mini dresses, platform heels, and party girl dressing, it's the right moment to test out the hue. If an entire top and bottom plus accessories feel nerve-wracking, opt for a one-piece with strappy sandals. Once you get comfortable, you can add glossy accessories, such as an eye-catching bag, headband, or neck scarf.
To ease you into your Barbiecore journey, we've found a selection of jazzy pink items for you to test out. Try a one-shoulder jumpsuit or a sweetheart long-sleeve mini dress — or try them all! Why not get dolled up in whimsical outfits? Won't you try living in a Barbie world?
