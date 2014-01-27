“Dull” and “boring” don’t really have a place in our fashion glossary. We’d rather go for those items that make us stand out, rather than keep us hidden. And, luckily, so does Yodit Eklund, the designer behind the African-based brand Bantu. The line is dedicated to both the rich history of African art and the deep-rooted surf culture. And, the result is a spring 2014 collection chock-full of colorful bandeaus, bikinis, and one-piece swimsuits emblazoned with eye-catching, conspicuous prints reminiscent of the ocean and nature. It’s a perfectly well-stocked mix that feels statement-making, without being too flashy.
And, if the vibrant details weren’t enough to make you swoon, what’s coming next certainly will. The line is made exclusively in Africa, by Africans, using sustainable materials from local vendors. So, if that’s not reason enough to scoop up one of these primo suits for your next winter getaway (or, you, know to prepare for when July finally rolls around), what is? Doing good while you shop means your savings account can’t possibly hate you, right? Well, if you want to find out, swim through the collection ahead. And, check out the super-awesome, colorful website, too.