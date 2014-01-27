“Dull” and “boring” don’t really have a place in our fashion glossary. We’d rather go for those items that make us stand out, rather than keep us hidden. And, luckily, so does Yodit Eklund, the designer behind the African-based brand Bantu. The line is dedicated to both the rich history of African art and the deep-rooted surf culture. And, the result is a spring 2014 collection chock-full of colorful bandeaus, bikinis, and one-piece swimsuits emblazoned with eye-catching, conspicuous prints reminiscent of the ocean and nature. It’s a perfectly well-stocked mix that feels statement-making, without being too flashy.