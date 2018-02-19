Stars gathered at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening to celebrate one of the highlights of the film and television calendar, the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film & Television Arts).
With #TimesUp and #MeToo revealing the entertainment industry's dark underbelly, it's impossible for award shows today to not be colored by political messages. Several of the nominated and most talked-about films this year have pushed against Hollywood stereotypes – Call Me By Your Name, Get Out – and political action took place on the red carpet, as well as during the ceremony. Activist group Sisters Uncut stormed the event wearing 'Time's Up Theresa' T-shirts, highlighting the prime minister's upcoming Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill, which will criminalize survivors while distracting from devastating cuts to domestic violence services worldwide.
As accusations and truths continue to emerge about abuse, sexual assault, and professional misconduct, actors and actresses again donned black in solidarity with those who have come forward. A tweet from the Time's Up campaign group last night read: "We wear black to say #TIMESUP on workplace harassment, abuse and inequality. We wear black to stand in solidarity with women of all industries, from the #BAFTAS & beyond, the message remains the same: we stand for safety and equity in the workplace #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK."
Despite Frances McDormand, winner of Leading Actress for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, not wearing black, she said to the audience, "I stand in full solidarity with my sisters," and Kate Middleton wore a dark green dress and black ribbon, but as the royal family rarely show political allegiances, this comes as no surprise.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best looks at last night's BAFTAs, from shimmering silhouettes to floor-sweeping gowns.