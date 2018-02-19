The Best Looks At Last Night's BAFTAs

Several of the nominated and most talked-about films this year have pushed against Hollywood stereotypes – Call Me By Your Name, Get Out – and political action took place on the red carpet, as well as during the ceremony. Activist group Sisters Uncut stormed the event wearing 'Time's Up Theresa' T-shirts, highlighting the prime minister's upcoming Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill, which will criminalise survivors while distracting from devastating cuts to domestic violence services worldwide.