When we think of thoughtful travel brands, we think of Away — the direct-to-consumer company is at the forefront of making fashion and tech-savvy luggage more accessible. Its lineup of utility-chic suitcases, bags, and organizers are crafted for convenience (with sharp accents like built-in charging stations to streamlined storage compartments), along with seasonal and limited edition color releases. But, it's the brand's most recent launch that we're deeming the most convenient product drop yet. If you've ever wished your roomy duffel had the wheely portability of your go-to roller, then meet The Expandables:
Away's newest suitcase collection takes its signature polycarbonate hard-case and gives it a flexible soft-side twist; essentially hybridizing the durability of a hardshell roller with the expansive packability of a duffel. Crafted from water-resistant nylon, the new luggage offers an extra 1.75'' expansion range coupled with a built-in exterior pocket for storing extra outfits or easy-access accessories (like laptops and VIP travel documents). You can currently snag the new bag in any of the brand's standard four sizes (pictured above) and in four fall-appropriate color options (Black, Navy, Green, or Asphalt).
We'll be leaning on this stylish duffel-suitcase baby to get us through the hectic holiday-travel circus ahead — and waiting with bated breath for new color drops (ahem, pale pink or vibrant orange).
