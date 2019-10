One of the most visited bookmarks on our browser, ASOS is largely to blame for our online-shopping habit. And, we don't foresee that changing any time soon — especially now that the retail behemoth is introducing a premium daywear line into its already-expansive inventory. ASOS WHITE joins labels like CURVE and PETITE in the retailer's growing list of subsidiary clothing lines. (Because, clearly, there's nothing ASOS isn't game for.)