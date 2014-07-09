Story from Shopping

You’re Gonna Love ASOS’ Latest Foray Into Workwear

Ellen Hoffman
One of the most visited bookmarks on our browser, ASOS is largely to blame for our online-shopping habit. And, we don't foresee that changing any time soon — especially now that the retail behemoth is introducing a premium daywear line into its already-expansive inventory. ASOS WHITE joins labels like CURVE and PETITE in the retailer's growing list of subsidiary clothing lines. (Because, clearly, there's nothing ASOS isn't game for.)
The collection's modern-professional aesthetic and focus on soft colors and clean lines is a gold mine for discriminating shoppers in search of something a little more unique for one's 9-to-5. And, if the striped jacket shown here is any indication, you're going to want to click ahead and get better acquainted...before we beat you to the checkout.
Photo: Courtesy of ASOS.