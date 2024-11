From Super Puffs to Sweaters — Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale Is A Gold Mine

From November 26 to December 2, you can snag up to 50% off everything, plus a rare discount on the brand’s beloved Super Puff™ jackets. Whether you’re after slick workwear, party-ready fits , or those winning pieces that nail both vibes seamlessly, this is your chance to add them to your wardrobe. The only catch? The good stuff is already flying off the racks, so cart those faves ASAP.