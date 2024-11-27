From Super Puffs to Sweaters — Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale Is A Gold Mine

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Drop everything: Aritzia’s Black Sale — dubbed Black Fiveday™ — is live, and it’s a shopping spree waiting to happen.
From November 26 to December 2, you can snag up to 50% off everything, plus a rare discount on the brand’s beloved Super Puff™ jackets. Whether you’re after slick workwear, party-ready fits, or those winning pieces that nail both vibes seamlessly, this is your chance to add them to your wardrobe. The only catch? The good stuff is already flying off the racks, so cart those faves ASAP.
Shop our edit of the top picks from the Aritzia Black Friday sale now before someone else beats you to it.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Sweaters
From cozy, oversized turtlenecks to sleek, ribbed layers and bold cable knits in rich jewel tones, Aritzia’s sweater lineup is as versatile as it is elevated. Whether you're after that effortless office-to-dinner look or a pop of festive color, these picks are ready to transform your cold-weather wardrobe — all for up to 50% off during the sale.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Coats
From the Super Puff to the retailer's best-selling tailored wool silhouettes, Aritzia’s outerwear edit delivers winter-perfect layers. These coats are as practical, luxurious, and up to half off.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Tops
Amp up your top situation with statement-making styles — from flowy, tie-detail blouses to sleek, ruched tanks and striking off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Perfect for office days, festive nights, and everything in between.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Dresses
Make an entrance in Aritzia’s standout dresses, which run the gamut from sultry off-the-shoulder knits to silky, curve-skimming midis and flirty, ruffled minis. Holiday soirées, date nights, or when you just want to feel fancy — these styles guarantee all eyes on you.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Bottoms
Wide-leg trousers, pleated skirts, and tailored midis — Aritzia’s edit of pants and skirts on sale is packed with polished staples.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Jackets and Blazers
Whether you’re power-dressing for work or elevating off-duty looks, Aritzia’s on-sale jackets deliver everything from sharp tailoring to cozy textures and versatile silhouettes.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Athleisure
Stock up on athleisure staples crafted from the brand’s ultra-soft fabrics for your go-to workout, post-sweat coffee runs, or laid-back holiday lounging.
Aritzia’s Black Friday Sale: Best of Accessories
From snug beanies and puffer mittens to sleek belts and elevated bags, these on-sale accessories bring warmth, function, and a thoughtful finish to every outfit. They also make for fab fashion gifts!
