The Difficult Truth About Our Manicure Obsession

"Dust and debris from these nail enhancements in addition to cotton or lint-free pads used during the [application and removal] process are unable to be recycled due to the chemical formulas involved," says Streets. Even "free-from" gel brands, which Streets says are seen as a less "toxic" choice because they often exclude ingredients like formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, can ultimately create waste upon removal. The environmental concerns associated with acrylic and gel nails are similar in that they both involve the use of materials and chemicals that can be harmful to the environment if not disposed of properly, adds Ghosh.