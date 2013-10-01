The designer's Bond Street store has just had a makeover and now the second floor is home to the brand's signature bespoke range. Where you can have your initials or personal mantra embossed onto pretty much anything. Think weekend bags, key rings, wallets, and memento boxes. The space is pretty magical too, as the floor reflects the look and feel of the new Madison Avenue outpost designed by Ilse Crawford, with mismatched vintage store-front furniture and workshop lighting illuminating lithographs of the Queen throughout.