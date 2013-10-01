Hands up, who likes monogramming? After a decade of being a little bit snooty about it, suddenly, we're pretty into it — and it is all thanks to Anya Hindmarch's delightfully modern take on personalization.
The designer's Bond Street store has just had a makeover and now the second floor is home to the brand's signature bespoke range. Where you can have your initials or personal mantra embossed onto pretty much anything. Think weekend bags, key rings, wallets, and memento boxes. The space is pretty magical too, as the floor reflects the look and feel of the new Madison Avenue outpost designed by Ilse Crawford, with mismatched vintage store-front furniture and workshop lighting illuminating lithographs of the Queen throughout.
Every day, there is a master craftsman on hand to emboss whatever you decide to make your own, right then and there. Even better: the fact that you don't have to make an appointment to do this. Just think of what you want to say and pop by the shop.
Where: Anya Hindmarch, 118 New Bond Street, London W1S 1EW; 020 7493 1628.
What: Bespoke service, from £20.
When: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Sundays, midday to 5 p.m.
What: Bespoke service, from £20.
When: Monday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.; Sundays, midday to 5 p.m.