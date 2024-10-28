Anthropologie’s New Wedding Dress Collection Has A Style For Every Type Of Bride

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
From fall dresses to winter wedding guest looks, Anthropologie is a go-to destination for occasion-worthy dressing. And now, for all the 2025 brides out there, the beloved retailer will truly be your one-stop shop because Anthropologie Weddings has just dropped its new collection of over 30 bridal dresses.
“We’re thrilled to unveil our new bridal drop where each gown embodies the essence of individuality and romance,” chief merchandising officer of apparel at Anthropologie, Holly Thrasher, told Refinery29. “Our latest assortment offers three unique design sensibilities that highlight new bridal trends and exclusive styles.”
The three bridal silhouettes and aesthetics are divided by classic ball gowns, modern styles, and trending drop-waist dresses — perfect to serve every bride and every aisle. The exclusive designs come from brands like Ouma, Mirror Palais, Sebastian Luke, and Costarellos, all ranging between $1,150 and $4,370. Read on to start perusing the new Anthropologie Weddings collection and to get style inspiration for your big day.
Anthropologie Wedding Dresses: Classic Ballgowns
“Our classic ballgowns celebrate the bride’s desire for a timeless moment while incorporating modern touches that make each gown uniquely her own,” Thrasher said. The collection includes over 10 voluminous styles that will help you make the grandest of entrances. From exaggerated lace and tulle skirts to ruffled taffeta skirts, these dresses offer a mix of classic and contemporary design elements for the more traditional brides. Bonus: Some styles come with matching gloves or scarves to complete your wedding look.
Anthropologie Wedding Dresses: Modern & Romantic Gowns
For the bride who doesn’t want to feel weighed down by too much fabric or volume, Anthropologie Weddings offers a selection of ethereal and vintage-inspired dresses. “Our modern and romantic gowns capture the spirit of today’s bride. Each design balances contemporary style with enchanting details,” Thrasher said. See: modern takes on corsetry, delicate embellishments, and dramatic overlays.
Anthropologie Wedding Dresses: Drop-Waist Gowns
If you’re a trendsetter looking for a timeless design that’ll stand out from the crowd, consider a drop-waist silhouette. “Drop-waist silhouette offers a fresh, flattering take on bridal fashion, allowing brides to embrace a beloved trend while exuding elegance,” Thrasher says. You can find the trending silhouette across the collection’s ball gowns, A-line dresses, and high-low styles.