Refinery29's dedicated Shopping team is back with another in-depth examination of an internet-revered item:. After browsing the reader-favorite destination for the best summer dresses , we landed on this incredibly popular frock that over 300 reviewers adore for its relaxed pullover style, smocked waist, and tiered skirt. Previously, the Somerset Maxi could only be found in cotton fabric — but now, just in time for summer 2022, a linen iteration has made its highly anticipated debut. The vibrant cotton prints have been replaced with softer linen shades (think sky blues and sunny yellows); the beloved one-and-done silhouette has been enhanced to be even more easygoing with the addition of pockets (!)."Whether you are going to brunch, a bridal/baby shower, or date night, this is the best and the most versatile event dress you could have in your closet. I own the blue and white chinoiserie print and lilac linen, and they both fit the same and are true to size. Currently, the black one is sitting in my cart too," one of its enthusiastic fans divulged on Anthropologie. Another reviewer, who owns both styles, reported: "I got this dress in white and this is my 5th Somerset dress. The other four are all in cotton, but I am now in love with this linen version as well. Best fit EVER for my hourglass shape. It is a bit heavier than the cotton version due to being lined. But I LOVE how the linen drapes, especially how the sleeves are less stiff than in the cotton version. I am not so keen on pastels, but this white dress will be my new go-to white summer dress."Although the hype alone for this crowd-pleasing dress might be all the convincing we need, we decided to try it on IRL for more intimate intel. Keep reading to discover what two fashion writers had to say about the fit, feel, and real-life appeal of Anthropologie's new linen Somerset Maxi Dress