"When it comes to the dress's structure, I wholeheartedly say that I love it — everything from the elastic waist, comfort, and thick lining. Plus, I don't have to worry about it being see-through if it's extra sunny that day. One tiny aspect I'd change is the clasp between the bust. I'm not a V-neck girl, and I was startled to see how deep the plunge went. Fortunately, there's a hidden inner clasp that allows you to tie the two V-neck folds together without having a jarring button right in the middle of your boobs. Although it still leaves a gap. If the V-neck is too low for you, I've found a safety pin does the trick. I use one pin to close the open part below the metal clasp and another a little above for my comfort. Instead of a plunging neckline, it's a little V-neck. Warning: Since the dress is linen, be prepared for it to wrinkle. I think the crinkles add their own flair, but I'll probably iron it for formal events or use my trusty wrinkle-free spray." – Vivien Lee, Fashion Writer