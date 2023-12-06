At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Trousers — not exactly dripping in cool, right? Wrong. Leave it to reader- and editor-favorite destination Anthropologie to come through with an internet-breaking pant and skirt style — her name is Colette, thank you very much — featuring sleek, stylish silhouettes connected via a throughline of effortless cool factor. While you can find the Colette in a myriad of iterations, what connects pieces is sartorial details like a high waist, midi length, and kick-flares that have a seemingly universally flattering effect. It is also versatile enough to look good in sumptuous velvet, cozy corduroy, buttery faux leather, and even covered in dazzling sequins. Which, surprise surprise, makes the style a runaway hit for holiday dressing — and our editors agree.
According to the brand, the Colette is the number-one bestselling pant in Anthropologie's history, accumulating plenty of buzz on TikTok FYPs everywhere. It's also branched out to be a midi and mini skirt and jumpsuit. There's one for every mood and 'fit, and, thanks to an extended array of plus, petite, and standard sizing, everyone's invited to Colette's soirée. (Prices range from $120 for the signature cropped wide-leg pant to $198 for the sequinned version.)
Ahead of the winter season and holiday dressing, we tapped seven Refinery29 editors from across the globe to style the beloved piece their way. Keep scrolling for plenty of outfit inspo featuring Anthro's current holiday must-have.
"Thanks to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour — and, more recently the Renaissance film — silver metallics are having a moment in fashion. I haven’t been immune to the look, which is perfect for holiday dressing. For a holiday party, I styled this maxi leather skirt, which was true to size in a small, monochromatically with shiny knee-high boots, a crystal belt, and a gray sweater. As a minimalist, I am not big on sequins, so I love how the glossy silver colorway creates a frosty, festive look without making too much of a statement. For a more toned-down look after the clock strikes midnight on December 31, I would style this skirt with a T-shirt and a black blazer or leather jacket." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"When I saw these sequin pants, I knew they were going to become my go-to holiday look. I ordered a 28, my typical pants size, and they fit like a dream. While many sequin fits can be either itchy or snag, these pants have an ultra-soft mesh lining, so they drape perfectly and don't catch on anything all night. I paired them with my fav turtleneck bodysuit for a sleek, festive style. I loved how cropped they were on me (I’m 5’8” so on the taller side), but it did take me a minute to figure out what shoe to pair it with (I had originally planned on loafers, but the naked gap of skin was far too much for the winter cold). I ultimately paired them with tall boots, which made it look slightly fancier than the vibe I was originally going for, but hell, if you’re going to wear sequins, why not lean in, right? My favorite part about these pants, though, was the way they sparkled as they moved. I wish I could show you a video of them in motion because truly, they were a glittering dream, and would make an amazing statement for any holiday party, dinner, or gathering. I definitely wouldn’t recommend them to anyone who doesn’t enjoy having eyes on them, as they received multiple compliments and a few shouts from strangers on the streets. That said, they’re a 10/10 for anyone who loves to shine." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I was immediately drawn to these velvet pants and knew I had to get my hands on them. And when I did, I fell in love with just how soft they were. I opted for black for their versatility and got a size 30 petite, which was perfect for me. (While the petite sizes are nearly all sold out, I likely could’ve pulled off a regular pair on my 5’2” frame since they’re a cropped style). I wore my Colette velvet pants on Thanksgiving and decided that I was gonna go all in with texture, pairing them with a shimmery ribbed off-the-shoulder sweater and ribbed sock-like booties. I felt super comfortable in them all day long, even as I ate until I was in a food coma, thanks to the soft and stretchy fabric. And I’m looking forward to wearing them for even more holiday parties and winter gatherings." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"No matter how much I try, I'm not a leather jacket type of gal. However, give me some leather pants, and I'll wear them all winter. Since I only have caramel and various black leather bottoms, after gazing upon this chocolate brown Colette Wide-Legged pair, I was itching to get a hold of it and start sketching out all the styling capabilities. I convinced my friend to buy her own pair, and I suggested elevating her annual ugly Christmas sweater with the chocolate bottoms, and she looked absolutely fantastic. Who knew you could make a gnarly knitted holiday sweater with bells so chic?
I can't wait to style my pair with everything like soft furry jackets and turtlenecks with sweater vests for casual holiday brunches with family. Since leather pants can get a bit tight if you overheat, I sized up and opted for a size petite 26. Surprisingly, it was lightweight, unlike my other pants, with the leather being moderately thin but still warm. After trying them on, I was so happy they had ample stretch, so sitting and moving around was comfortable. I'm 5'5" and have a longer torso than legs, and these wide-leg pants perfectly hit my ankles." – Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Hello, sequins! These pants are a true statement piece if ever there was one. I’ve had a love-hate relationship with trousers since I’ve found it hard to shop for ones off-the-rack that don’t need to be hemmed or tailored in some other way. I’m a petite 5’2, and ill-fitting pants have the unfortunate ability to make me look even shorter. These Maeve sequin trousers are utter magic — and that’s even without their sparkle factor. Sequinned fabric can sometimes feel like you’re wearing a heavy piece of chainmail, but these were surprisingly lightweight and comfortable. I love how they hugged my body. I’m wearing a 24 petite, so even though the style is already cropped, having a petite option ensures that it’s *actually* cropped on me, too. (Usually, an ankle length on everyone else is a full-length for me.) I can’t wait to wear this out to a holiday party with a sleek turtleneck or bodysuit." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"This is my first-ever piece of corduroy clothing and boy, I really regret not getting on board earlier. Other corduroy items have previously given me the ick for looking a bit worn-out and dowdy, but these pants made the complete opposite impression. I was enamored with the cinnamon brown color, which reminded me of the best things about the fall and holiday season. The material carried a subtle, crushed velvet-like luster that looked so glam and expensive. I tried these on at home and they were so comfy that I proceeded to lounge around in them for the rest of the day. I went with my usual waist measurement size and they fit perfectly, and despite being a petite girlie, the Standard length (26-inch inseam) gave the perfect amount of drape without touching the ground, since the style is already cropped. The two big square front pockets were also really flattering. I wore the pants to a Thanksgiving dinner event, paired with a retro-inspired plaid blazer to channel a ‘70s glam rock vibe — and felt like the best-dressed guest in the room." – Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"Faux leather is out of my comfort zone… it’s one of those fabrics that are best tried out in store and I did not try it out in person and thus missed the mark on this skirt’s sizing. Normally, I’m a size large or 29-30 in bottoms, although the large was waaaay too big for me in the waist but standing at 5’4”, the length was great. I think that this skirt would be great with a tighter fit — so be sure to size down! Other than the sizing, the style of the skirt is pretty cute, especially paired with a cropped sweater and some boots for a holiday party at the office or some eggnog at a bar. Love the different fabric textures between leather and knitted sweaters (or cashmere for luxe ladies)." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
