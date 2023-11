Anthropologie’s 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Now In Full Swing

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.If you’re keeping score of all the best Black Friday deals , here’s another big one to add to your list: Anthropologie is rolling through with deep discounts this Thanksgiving weekend.No promo code is needed; the discount automatically applies at checkout. We’re certain you don’t want to miss out on any of the retailer’s boho-chic, cool-girl gems that span the fashion, home, beauty, and wellness categories, and really, you can’t go wrong. But if you’re overwhelmed with the sheer size of this sale, we got you.If you don’t already have a mental Pinterest board of the styles you’d like to grab ahead of the holidays, some of our editors’ favorite Anthropologie pieces include the ever-popular Somerset dress (also in velvet!), this often sold-out cashmere sweater, and these comfy linen-blend cropped pant. But to limit yourself to fashion pieces would mean you’re missing out on the overwhelming treasure trove of home goods. Buying furniture, for the most part, is such a long-term investment, both in terms of having it around and saving up for it, so this Anthropologie Black Friday sale is an apt time to finally score that aesthetically pleasing headboard or dresser . Or if you’re looking to pick up a bunch of stocking stuffers or affordable doodads all in one go, Anthropologie is where you’ll find plenty of unique holiday gifts that are as quirky as they are tasteful and practical.Scroll on for a full list of our favorite deals for everyone on your gift list.