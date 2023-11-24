Anthropologie’s 30% Off Black Friday Sale Is Now In Full Swing

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If you’re keeping score of all the best Black Friday deals, here’s another big one to add to your list: Anthropologie is rolling through with deep discounts this Thanksgiving weekend. From now till Saturday, November 25, everything is 30% off sitewide. Already-on-sale items are also further discounted up to 50% off. No promo code is needed; the discount automatically applies at checkout. We’re certain you don’t want to miss out on any of the retailer’s boho-chic, cool-girl gems that span the fashion, home, beauty, and wellness categories, and really, you can’t go wrong. But if you’re overwhelmed with the sheer size of this sale, we got you.
If you don’t already have a mental Pinterest board of the styles you’d like to grab ahead of the holidays, some of our editors’ favorite Anthropologie pieces include the ever-popular Somerset dress (also in velvet!), this often sold-out cashmere sweater, and these comfy linen-blend cropped pant. But to limit yourself to fashion pieces would mean you’re missing out on the overwhelming treasure trove of home goods. Buying furniture, for the most part, is such a long-term investment, both in terms of having it around and saving up for it, so this Anthropologie Black Friday sale is an apt time to finally score that aesthetically pleasing headboard or dresser. Or if you’re looking to pick up a bunch of stocking stuffers or affordable doodads all in one go, Anthropologie is where you’ll find plenty of unique holiday gifts that are as quirky as they are tasteful and practical.
Scroll on for a full list of our favorite deals for everyone on your gift list.
Best Anthropologie Black Friday Fashion Deals
Anthropologie is a great source for everyday essentials like a versatile blazer or a pair of relaxed jeans. For any upcoming festivities, it’s also a destination for holiday-ready party dresses and wedding guest dresses. Take this sale as an opportunity to fill in any gaps in your wardrobe.
Shop Anthropologie Fashion
Best Anthropologie Black Friday Home Deals
Home furnishings this fabulous rarely come cheap — which is why scoping out Anthropologie’s living section at 30% off is one of the best shopping moves all year. Some of the retailer’s top-rated home items include the beloved Victorian-style Primrose wall mirror, a plush chair, and a fuzzy throw blanket. Perhaps there’s a section in your abode that could use some sprucing.
Shop Anthropologie Home & Furniture
Best Anthropologie Black Friday Beauty & Wellness Deals
Whether you’re on a quest to perfect your skincare routine or make sure that your sexual wellness routine is hitting the right spot, there’s a lot to score in Anthropologie’s beauty and self-care space. Get your buzz on with a best-selling vibrator or grab a fan-favorite sunscreen in bulk.
Shop Anthropologie Beauty & Wellness
Best Anthropologie Black Friday Kitchen & Dining Deals
One of the great pleasures of Anthropologie’s massive Black Friday sale is snagging some of the more superfluous but essential kitchenware, like a design-forward set of wine glasses or a ceramic crate for the specific purpose of showing off eggs in a charming, cottagecore way. These are the decor buys that will make you want to host a dinner party immediately.
Shop Anthropologie Kitchen & Dining
Best Anthropologie Black Friday Jewelry Deals
Jewelry galore — that’s what the holidays (and the upcoming fetes) are all about. Deck yourself in sparkly necklaces, twinking earrings, and shiny bracelets, all at 30% off. Surely it’ll be one of the easiest ways to feel like a million bucks, all without having had to spend all that much.
Shop Anthropologie Jewelry
