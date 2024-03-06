My Mom Isn’t a Hoarder. She’s a Keeper of Our Family History

At that point, I couldn’t see the truth: My father grew up in a financially unstable household, and my mom had an emotionally distant mother. When they found themselves in a situation where they could buy, accrue, and become attached to things without consequence, they didn’t have the skills to manage their belongings. I wasn’t much help either. I left my dirty dishes in the sink and refused to sweep and mop communal areas. But I couldn’t help it, feeling like if I did help clean up, she wouldn’t like the way I did it or I would accidentally throw something away and get in trouble again.