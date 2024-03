My Mum Isn’t a Hoarder. She’s a Keeper of Our Family History

It was only two years ago that I began to see things differently. I’m not sure if it was because my mum started remodelling her house and putting in the work to make it beautiful or if it was just that I was growing up. But one day when I was visiting, I went into the garage, arguably the worst part of the house that is off limits to guests, and found my old dolls on a shelf, still in their boxes, dusty but in perfect condition. At that moment, instead of being frustrated, I was grateful that she had never thrown away this huge part of my childhood. Despite all of my griping, she had held onto these things because they had been important to me once, almost like she knew that they would one day become so again.