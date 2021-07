A 5-Step Guide To Spring-Cleaning Your Wardrobe

Be honest but not necessarily ruthless. Some people will tell you to get rid of everything you haven’t worn in a year, but I personally believe that to be bollocks — fashion is cyclical, and no sooner have you sent an item off to the charity shop than the merry-go-round of trends will nudge it back onto the scene again. Plus, with 500,000 tonnes of clothing sent to landfills every year in Australia and staggering volumes of cast-offs exported to developing countries, one of the most helpful things we can all do right now is commit to our wardrobes for a little longer. If you still like it, if it still fits, if it makes you think Aw, this thing! rather than Ew, this thing, then keep it for now.