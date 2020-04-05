A 5-Step Guide To Spring-Cleaning Your Wardrobe

Personally, I prefer to use the #30Wears rule as a way to work out what to keep and what to cull. If you can imagine yourself wearing something 30 times, however long it might take you to reach the magic total, then hang on to it. However, if the idea of being forced – let’s say through some kind of unprecedented government legislation – to wear the thing 30 times makes you recoil a bit, then it goes in the cull pile. Likewise anything that doesn’t fit, anything that has never fitted, or anything that pinches/itches/rides up incessantly/digs in so badly you have to unzip it in the loo halfway through the day. Those clothes deserve to be set free, and so do you.