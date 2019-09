Here's What To Do With All The Stuff You've Bought & Never Worn

There's a sense of immediate gratification that can come with purchasing clothes. As women, we have been told by rom-coms, fashion magazines and Instagram posts that fashion is fun and harmless, that it's a nice way to "treat" ourselves. The advertising industry has latched onto this narrative, selling us ever more clothes by convincing us they will ultimately lead us to the perfect life we're craving. Of course, we all know that an item of clothing, no matter how delightful, will never be the key to happiness, yet we keep trying, creating an endless cycle of purchasing and then discarding clothes at an alarming rate. This is not just a financial pitfall or a thankless use of time, it also props up the fast fashion industry, one of the most environmentally damaging of our time