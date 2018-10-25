Here's What To Do With All The Stuff You've Bought & Never Worn

Much like other ideologies, minimalism has – ironically – been co-opted by a capitalist fashion industry. Marketed as a trend, consumers are encouraged to throw away everything in their wardrobe and substitute it with the ubiquitous capsule must-haves: half a dozen pairs of jeans, T-shirts and jumpers in every spectrum of grey, and expensive leather jackets and trainers. The problem is that in the process we are encouraged to discard so many of our garments, and the trend will move forward, convincing us our tastes have changed, and we could end up revamping our wardrobe again in a year’s time. Then what happens to all those basic tees you thought you’d love forever?