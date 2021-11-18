Grace might be aware of her compulsive spending, but she still can't control it. "Because I have been working in financial services for 10 years, I am well versed in how I should be doing these things. In my position at work, I manage millions down to the penny, so I am very capable when it comes to looking at the numbers, analysing the figures and my spend and what goes in and out and what I have left," she says. "But even when I do that and I see a number for what I have left, it doesn’t seem to matter to me."