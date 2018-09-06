When Jess, 31, shops, it’s all about finding some comfort. "Scrolling through clothes on various apps is almost a default for me as soon as I sit down in front of the TV. I find it quite repetitive and calming — I guess like the way other people do jigsaws. It's a low-impact mental exercise and it stops my mind from wandering onto the scary stuff." The act of scrolling is more alluring to Jess than the actual shopping, and if she does shop, she rarely spends over a tenner. "It's just little things like earrings, or a cheap dress on sale that will no doubt look horrendous on and I'll send back. I don't know why I do it. I guess the constant adverts don't help. Or the app notifications about a new promo code or a sale that seems to be on every day. Note to self: delete clothes-shopping apps."