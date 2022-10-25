So, You Want To Become A Fashion Collector? Here’s How

Much like museum experts, fashion collectors need to be absolute nerds, and know the history of a house, its aesthetic and codes, and the collections that are worth investing in. That means that it’s also important to scout the best places to source items from your preferred designer or brand. Clauss recommends starting with resale stores and sites to “find rare and highly collectible pieces that you may not be able to get your hands on elsewhere,” as well as going to auctions, estate sales and even flea markets. “You never know what you’re going to come across,” she says, adding that researching other private collectors can also help your hunt.