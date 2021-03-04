25 Seriously Good Selfie Mirrors (According To Instagram)

In the era of the interior, showing off a really good 'fit has been relegated to mostly digital peacocking. So, it's no surprise that mirrors have made a major comeback inside our homes and across our social media feeds. Instead of street-style shots featuring vibrant cityscapes and the hottest new winter fashion, it's mirror selfies featuring bedrooms and the comfiest matching sweatsuits. One scroll through any influencer's account and you'll likely catch a glimpse of this trend first-hand — or, at least, we did.
Ahead, behold a group of mirrors that appear to be trending in selfies across the internet. If you're on the hunt for a creative way to document your latest ensemble that no one will see otherwise, then perhaps one of these gilded or wavy or foamy frames will be just the thing to help you nail that #OOTD (stuck-at-home edition).
