This On-Trend Checked Blazer Racked Up A Serious Wait List

If there's one trend that's everywhere you turn this fall and winter, it's the checked blazer. Perfect for both work and the weekends, it's no wonder that this has become the ultimate fall staple after taking over the runways last year. Of course, you can find them at your usual fast fashion haunts, but if you really want one you won't get sick of (or that won't be falling apart after a few wears), you might want to check out the one that's racked up a wait list of over 300 people.