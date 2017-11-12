This On-Trend Checked Blazer Racked Up A Serious Wait List

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If there's one trend that's everywhere you turn this fall and winter, it's the checked blazer. Perfect for both work and the weekends, it's no wonder that this has become the ultimate fall staple after taking over the runways last year. Of course, you can find them at your usual fast fashion haunts, but if you really want one you won't get sick of (or that won't be falling apart after a few wears), you might want to check out the one that's racked up a wait list of over 300 people.
The Madeleine Blazer by Anine Bing originally went on sale on July 31st and sold out within weeks. Since then, there's been a wait list growing over the last couple of months. The brand tells us it's taking pre-orders right now for a restock in November — just in time to wear it over some crewneck sweaters and graphic tees for the ultimate autumn uniform. This one comes in at $349, but for once, this viral trend is actually pretty classic, so we can safely say you'll wear this one forever.
Click ahead to shop this favorite blazer along with some similar options to finally tackle this must-have trend once and for all.