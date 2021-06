This deal is exclusive to Prime Members and the $10 credit can only be used towards Prime Day purchases taking place on June 21 and 22.has thousands of unique products across all the best categories from home & kitchen to beauty & personal care jewelry , and more. With so many excellent goods crafted by a stacked network of talented artisans, sifting through can be time-consuming — so, we've lined up Amazon's best small-business gems worth shopping and supporting (while saving you $10!) ahead.