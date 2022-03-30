These Amazon Mop Slippers Turned Me Into A Human Swiffer

"Honestly, I felt a little ridiculous ordering these, but they make so much sense," wrote one reviewer. "I used to put paper towels under my feet to wipe or dry the floor, but this is so much more durable! Oh and did I mention, what a great workout! Just put in some '80s dance tunes and go to town." Honestly, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little fun. Not to mention it's hugely satisfying to be able to sweep hard-to-reach nooks and crannies that would be too small for a broom or mop. "I basically got these as a goof — something for the grandkids to mess with," shared another reviewer. "As soon as they saw them, the kids went at it to see who could get their pair the dirtiest." A true pro move.



As many other reviewers mentioned, these are a true game-changer for pet owners. "I have a husky and two long-haired cats in the house," says one animal-loving reviewer. "Even after vacuuming and mopping, there is still plenty of hair waiting to stick on my socks. They are also great for quickly dusting hard-to-reach corners, and the bonus is that they feel like walking on clouds."