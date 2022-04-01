These Amazon Mop Slippers Turned Me Into A Human Swiffer

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to house chores, there are some I genuinely enjoy (dishes and laundry) and others I gladly outsource to my live-in boyfriend (cleaning the shower and taking out the trash). One task that I admit to putting off until it's absolutely unbearable is vacuuming my apartment. It's not that I don't have a great vacuum (on the contrary, my Dyson V11 was a total life upgrade), but at times, it feels like a futile task. I shed a lot, as does my fluffy pomeranian mix, Miso. (We were truly made for each other.) In short, as soon as the floors are clean, they return to their original state within a day. Since I'm perpetually in search of a solution, I was thrilled, albeit a little confused, when I stumbled upon one during a late-night Amazon crawl. Unbeknownst to me, mop slippers are very much a thing — and savvy folks are very here for it. The slippers (which fit like and more closely resemble socks, IMO) are made from a soft, microfiber chenille and look like the bottom of a mop. However, instead of securing them to a cleaning tool, your feet become dust-grabbing mini-mops of their own. Honestly, it's genius.
The best idea since sliced bread.
amazon reviewer
In addition to my aforementioned struggle with keeping my floors lint- and fur-free, mop slippers appealed to me on a deeper level as both a Virgo and an Asian. (In fact, I'm pretty sure my Japanese dad would've bought baby onesies made from this fabric if they existed.) I first discovered them in a ten-pack of candy-coloured mop slippers that had already racked up over 3,000 reviews, but before I could even delve into customer testimonials, I was already sold. (You can also shop them in five-packs and two-packs.)
What a great workout! Just put in some '80s dance tunes and go to town.
Amazon Reviewer
As soon as these arrived, I ripped open the packaging and popped them onto my socked feet. (You can presumably wear them with shoes on, but I personally don't wear shoes at home...because Asian.) I have very small feet — a women's size 5 — and these just barely fit. That said, the elastic is stretchy enough that I'm pretty sure one size would comfortably fit most. Next, I put my AirPods in, queued up a podcast, and started pacing around my apartment. After going through every room, I stopped to admire my work; my floors were noticeably less furry, and satisfying clumps of dog hair and lint were on the bottoms of my feet. I was already a fan, and I wasn't alone in my admiration for these goofily useful socks.
They are also great for quickly dusting hard-to-reach corners, and the bonus is that they feel like walking on clouds.
Amazon Reviewer
"Honestly, I felt a little ridiculous ordering these, but they make so much sense," wrote one reviewer. "I used to put paper towels under my feet to wipe or dry the floor, but this is so much more durable! Oh and did I mention, what a great workout! Just put in some '80s dance tunes and go to town." Honestly, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little fun. Not to mention it's hugely satisfying to be able to sweep hard-to-reach nooks and crannies that would be too small for a broom or mop. "I basically got these as a goof — something for the grandkids to mess with," shared another reviewer. "As soon as they saw them, the kids went at it to see who could get their pair the dirtiest." A true pro move.
As many other reviewers mentioned, these are a true game-changer for pet owners. "I have a husky and two long-haired cats in the house," says one animal-loving reviewer. "Even after vacuuming and mopping, there is still plenty of hair waiting to stick on my socks. They are also great for quickly dusting hard-to-reach corners, and the bonus is that they feel like walking on clouds."
As amazing a find as these are, we haven't even gotten to another major benefit: Investing in a pack of these slippers is a much more sustainable lifestyle choice than relying on dry Swiffer refills. After I wore one pair for an afternoon, I simply removed large clumps of hair and fuzz, zipped them into a delicates bag, and tossed them in my laundry machine. After drying, they were good as new. I haven't owned these long enough to see just how long one pair will last me, but I know it's already been less wasteful than my previous one-and-done Swiffer habit. (Pro tip: Apparently these also fit on a Swiffer mop – the possibilities are endless!) All in all, I think you'll be hard-pressed to find a more delightful way to keep your home clean. Now, if they only made ones for doggy paws...