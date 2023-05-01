Don’t Sleep On These Amazon Designer Finds

Once in a while, you might want to indulge in a designer piece or two, but oh, the wretched waiting. Usually, with popular pre-loved items and trendy styles from emerging brands, you're immediately sent to the waiting list and have to leave your email or phone number behind till you get that lucky call. Sadly, it could take months, or you might not even hear back at all. However, with Amazon, you can instantly add the bag or top to your liking to your cart and have it shipped to your doorstep within the same week — free delivery, free returns, and all backed up by credible companies who verify the legitimacy of the brands beforehand.